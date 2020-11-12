Global  
 

Coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000 in hard-hit Massachusetts

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Once a coronavirus hot spot, Massachusetts was seen as a model for infection control this summer as coronavirus cases and deaths dwindled. Now, experts are warning the state could be headed for a bleak winter as its cases climb once again and confirmed deaths surpass 10,000.

Amid growing calls for action, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker recently tightened restrictions but has resisted taking more drastic measures such as halting indoor dining. The governor insists Massachusetts is better prepared than it was in the spring, but says if the trends continue it will only be a matter of time before the state’s hospitals are once again stressed under a flood of patients.

“We know how close we got to a completely overwhelmed health care system in the spring and we are not willing to go there again,” said Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center.

Massachusetts hit 10,015 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Thursday, nearly nine months after the state’s initial case was detected. Confirmed cases have topped 174,000 and the number of cities and towns designated as “high risk” nearly doubled over a two-week period last month.

Nationwide, the pandemic has killed more than 240,000, but the real toll is thought to be much higher, in part because many COVID-19 deaths were probably ascribed to other causes, especially early on, before widespread testing. Massachusetts has the sixth-highest death toll in the U.S. behind New York, Texas, California, New Jersey and Florida.

Experts are particularly concerned about data gathered from testing wastewater in the Boston area that shows a spike in the presence of coronavirus similar to that seen around April and May.

Young people are driving the rise in infections, officials say, unlike in the spring when nursing...
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Massachusetts Reports 2,047 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 Additional Deaths

Massachusetts Reports 2,047 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 Additional Deaths 00:22

 Health officials reported 2,047 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 21 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

