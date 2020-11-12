Global  
 

Brinks Home Security shows sales growth amid new leadership

bizjournals Thursday, 12 November 2020
The Dallas-area company behind Brinks Home Security is getting some growth under a new CEO. Monitronics International and its subsidiaries, doing business as Brinks, ramped up sales by more than 8 percent in the third quarter, the company said in a press release Thursday. That came after reporting a decline of more than 5 percent during the second quarter. It also showed progress with adjusted EBITDA. The report is the first quarterly update since the company came under the permanent leadership…
 There's been a record-breaking surge of new home sales in the Sacramento region. The demand is so high builders say we could be looking at a housing shortage.

