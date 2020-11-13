JetBlue To Phase Out Seat Blocks By Early 2021
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
JetBlue Airways Corp. is planning to phase out seat blocks by early 2021, citing scientific studies that validates the safety of the aircraft cabin from the spread of coronavirus. In a blog post, JetBlue President and COO Joanna Geraghty said the low cost airline will make all seats available for sale starting January 8.
