JetBlue To Phase Out Seat Blocks By Early 2021 Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

JetBlue Airways Corp. is planning to phase out seat blocks by early 2021, citing scientific studies that validates the safety of the aircraft cabin from the spread of coronavirus. In a blog post, JetBlue President and COO Joanna Geraghty said the low cost airline will make all seats available for sale starting January 8. 👓 View full article

