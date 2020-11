Dhanteras 2020: Now, users can buy Gold worth up to Rs 1 crore in one go on Paytm app Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, many traditional households are keen on buying gold and silver are opting online jewellery platforms for their purchases. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like