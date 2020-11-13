Ad campaigns reimagine Mrs. Claus as the real force behind Christmas giving Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Santa Claus may be the dominant face of Christmas advertising, but Mrs. Claus embodies the spirit of giving and is working hard behind the scenes, new holiday advertising campaigns assert. Zulily has launched a petition calling for consumers to give Mrs. Claus — and all the women who are behind holiday gift-giving efforts — more recognition. “We know she deserves a better story — a new narrative. She deserves more, because she is more,” the petition says. “She’s not just baking cookies… 👓 View full article

