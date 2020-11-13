Five Things for Friday, including new Covid restrictions coming to Oregon

Global  
 

bizjournals Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Good morning. Here are Five Things for a stormy Friday the 13th. Oregon passed an unfortunate milestone Thursday when it reported more than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19. It was the first time the daily count here has reached four digits, and apparently that is enough to trigger new restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Kate Brown will announce new measure during a news conference at noon today, according to her office. The spike in Covid is not just in Oregon. Governors…
