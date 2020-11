Some Republicans Say President-Elect Biden Should Get Intelligence Briefings As President Trump Fights Election Results



President Donald Trump is fighting the election results in court and on Twitter. Now, some Republicans say President-elect Joe Biden should get intelligence briefings; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:55 Published 20 hours ago

Weighing a Biden Presidency's Impact on Social Media



Just days following the presidential election, Twitter has stepped up its efforts to crackdown on misinformation when it comes to President Trump. With a Biden presidency looming, questions are being.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:27 Published 20 hours ago