G20 strikes historic debt pact to help poor states

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
G20 countries have agreed for the first time on a common framework for restructuring government debt, in anticipation of the coronavirus crisis leaving some poorer nations struggling to pay and in need of relief.
