Amber Racine, Philadelphia Bar leader, dies suddenly at 39 Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Racine, a lawyer at plaintiff personal injury firm Raynes Lawn Hehmeyer, served as president of the Barristers’ Association in 2013 and was the immediate past chair of the Philadelphia Bar Association's Board of Governors. 👓 View full article

