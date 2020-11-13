Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amber Racine, Philadelphia Bar leader, dies suddenly at 39

bizjournals Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Racine, a lawyer at plaintiff personal injury firm Raynes Lawn Hehmeyer, served as president of the Barristers’ Association in 2013 and was the immediate past chair of the Philadelphia Bar Association's Board of Governors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like