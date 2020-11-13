Global  
 

Dunedin court chases $600k from Alexandra car dealership liquidation via text, email

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Dunedin court chases $600k from Alexandra car dealership liquidation via text, emailThe only way to recover more than $600,000 from a couple who ran an Alexandra car dealership before it was placed in liquidation is via text message or email.In a Dunedin High Court judgement, Associate Judge Dale Lester said he...
