Dunedin court chases $600k from Alexandra car dealership liquidation via text, email
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The only way to recover more than $600,000 from a couple who ran an Alexandra car dealership before it was placed in liquidation is via text message or email.In a Dunedin High Court judgement, Associate Judge Dale Lester said he...
