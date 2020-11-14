Global  
 

'The dreaded winter surge is here': Oregon governor limits social gatherings to six people, closes gyms and dine-in eating in a 'two-week freeze' to slow COVID-19 spread

Business Insider Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Gov. Kate Brown warned residents of a "very dangerous situation" ahead of Thanksgiving, and said some counties will need to stay in the freeze longer.
