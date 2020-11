Peter Navarro: America Is Operating Under 'An Immaculate Deception'



White House advisor Peter Navarro says it's business as usual at the White House, which is operating as if President Donald Trump will have a second term. Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 52 minutes ago

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving



[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:06 Published 16 hours ago