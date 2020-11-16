Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nestle renames 'Red Skins' and 'Chicos' lollies due to racist undertones

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Nestle renames 'Red Skins' and 'Chicos' lollies due to racist undertonesNew names have been announced for Redskins and Chicos after activists put pressure on Nestle to do away with the original names. Nestle's Allens Red Skins and Chicos lollies will be rebranded after the confectionery brand announced...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like