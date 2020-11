You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM: People who test negative to be given more freedom



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed all regions across England under the toughest Tier 3 restrictions will be offered a six-week surge in testing when the lockdown ends on December 2. The.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:14 Published 40 minutes ago Prime Minister announces Covid-19 winter plan



England will face tiered coronavirus restrictions until the end of March,despite the latest successful vaccine trials and rapid tests presenting a“route out of the pandemic”. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:57 Published 1 hour ago Israel's Netanyahu tight-lipped on Saudi meeting



Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined to comment on the details of a reported historic visit to Saudi Arabia and a meeting with its crown prince over the weekend. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published 1 hour ago

Related news from verified sources Covid 19 coronavirus: UN watchdog demands Helen Clark resign over 'China bias' A United Nations watchdog has demanded former prime minister Helen Clark step down from her role on a panel investigating the Covid-19 pandemic.UN Watch has sent...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago



Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is providing a COVID-19 update, following a meeting with the prime minister. It comes as South Australian health authorities...

SBS 1 week ago