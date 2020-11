UK's Boris Johnson in self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, a fresh setback after infighting amongst his top advisers plunged Downing Street into chaos last week. Johnson, who was admitted to hospital with the novel coronavirus earlier this year, is well and does not have any symptoms, a spokesman for the prime minister said on Sunday (November 15).