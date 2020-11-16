RIL buys online furniture firm Urban Ladder Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Reliance Industries (RIL) has acquired 96% of online furniture retailer Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions for Rs 182 crore, ramping up its hybrid, online-to-offline commerce model and intensifying its fight against Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. 👓 View full article

