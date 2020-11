The CEO of Newsmax says the channel will never become 'Trump TV' — but he's open to giving the president a weekly show Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Newsmax "would be open to talking to [Trump] about a weekly show" once he has left the White House, its CEO Christopher Ruddy said. 👓 View full article

