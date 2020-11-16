Global  
 

Johnson & Johnson starts new UK COVID-19 vaccine trial with 6,000 participants

Proactive Investors Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has started a new late-stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate which will enrol 6,000 people in the UK. In addition to the ongoing single-dose study, the company’s Belgian arm Janssen is embarking in a trial to assess the efficacy of two doses, with the two assessments running in parallel. READ: Which Covid vaccine candidates are competing against Pfizer? The studies follow positive interim results from an ongoing phase 1/2a clinical trials, which showed that the jab induced an immune response and was generally well-tolerated when injected once. The pharma giant is looking to see whether two doses can protect patients for longer. It will involve up to 30,000 participants worldwide in Belgium, Colombia, France, Germany, the Philippines, South Africa, Spain, the US, as well as the UK.
You Might Like


