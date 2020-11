You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis



Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis. The drug company made the announcement on Monday. Today is a great day for science and humanity, Albert Bourla, Pfizer's.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago American Airlines Plans To Resume Boeing 737 Max Flights By The End Of The Year



Boeing's 737 Max, grounded since March of 2019, might finally be hitting the skies again. American Airlines said it plans to fly the 737 Max again by the end of the year, assuming the jets are.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:28 Published on October 19, 2020 Parents working from home reveal how often their kids interrupt them



The average American kid has crashed 25 of their parents' work meetings each week since the beginning of the school year. With many parents working from home and attempting to help with remote learning.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on October 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources Jay Clayton, S.E.C. Chairman, Is Stepping Down Jay Clayton, who has led the securities regulator since 2017, will leave by the end of the year.

NYTimes.com 52 minutes ago