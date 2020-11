Coronavirus Cases In U.S. Surpass 11 Million Health experts are expressing fear about what the winer months could hold for the country, as many hang their hopes on Pfizer's work on a vaccine. CBS2's Nancy Chen reports

Gov. Cuomo Fires Back At President Trump's Comments On New York Not Getting COVID Vaccine A war of words erupted Friday between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump as a COVID vaccine breakthrough turned political; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.