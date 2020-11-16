Home Depot buying HD Supply in deal valued at $8 billion Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — Home Depot is buying HD Supply Holdings Co. in a deal valued at about $8 billion.



A subsidiary of Home Depot Inc. will pay $56 per share for HD Supply's common stock.



HD Supply is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operations products in the multifamily and hospitality end markets.



Home Depot Chairman and CEO Craig Menear said in a statement that the acquisition will give it access to HD Supply's extensive, maintenance, repair and operations-specific distribution network throughout the U.S. and Canada.



The transaction is expected to close during Home Depot's fiscal fourth quarter.



Home Depot, based in Atlanta, will report its quarterly earnings on Tuesday. Shares rose slightly in Monday premarket trading. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Home Depot signs deal to buy HD Supply Holdings, moves into MRO marketplace Home Depot made a major move into the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) marketplace with a deal to purchase HD Supply Holdings Inc.

bizjournals 58 minutes ago





