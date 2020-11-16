Global  
 

Emily Murphy, the official blocking Biden's transition, has a record of working the system in ways that benefit Trump, ethics expert says

Business Insider Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Former ethics watchdog Walter Schaub accused Emily Murphy, head of an obscure but pivotal US agency, of putting loyalty to Trump ahead of her duty.
