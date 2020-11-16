Clark Enterprises CEO Lawrence Nussdorf dies Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Lawrence C. Nussdorf, a titan of the region's commercial real estate industry and captain of Clark Enterprises Inc., died Friday. He was 74. For 43 years, Nussdorf had been a core leader at the Bethesda-based real estate and private investment firm founded by its namesake and his longtime friend and fellow real estate giant, the late A. James Clark. Nussdorf helped shape one of the region’s largest private companies, which across its affiliates are responsible for construction and investment in… 👓 View full article

