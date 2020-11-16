Global  
 

The US military reportedly bought location data mined from a popular Muslim prayer app to track users for 'counterterrorism'

Business Insider Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Muslim Pro is one of hundreds of apps that make money by selling users' location data to third-party brokers, which then sell data to the US military.
