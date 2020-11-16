PNC to buy BBVA's US operations for $11.6B
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
As of June 30, BBVA was the fifth-largest bank in the Austin metro by deposits, with nearly $3.2 billion, according to the FDIC. PNC, meanwhile, announced earlier this year plans to expand into the Texas capital for the first time.
