PNC to buy BBVA's US operations for $11.6B

bizjournals Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
As of June 30, BBVA was the fifth-largest bank in the Austin metro by deposits, with nearly $3.2 billion, according to the FDIC. PNC, meanwhile, announced earlier this year plans to expand into the Texas capital for the first time.
