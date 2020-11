As of June 30, BBVA was the fifth-largest bank in the Austin metro by deposits, with nearly $3.2 billion, according to the FDIC. PNC, meanwhile, announced...

Parent of Portland's Simple to be sold to PNC as part of $11.6 billion deal Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group Inc. on Monday said it will buy the U.S. operations of BBVA for $11.6. BBVA purchased Portland-based Simple in 2014...

bizjournals 6 hours ago