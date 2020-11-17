No Cleveland Auto Show next year because of I-X Center closure, pandemic
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Producers of the Cleveland Auto Show are skipping 2021 because of the closure of the I-X Center and restrictions on mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the largest convention centers nationwide, the I-X Center closed in September after 35 years of operation because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cleveland will lose more than $2 million a year in lease income from I-X Center Corp. and will be liable for $800,000 in annual property taxes. "After many meetings with I-X Center and…
