Piedmont Lithium expands drill program in North Carolina by 25,000 metres Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) (NASDAQ:PLL) has expanded the current drilling program by an additional 25,000 metres with three more drill rigs added for a total for five rigs at its Piedmont Lithium Project in North Carolina. The three additional drill rigs will arrive in the field in the coming weeks. Piedmont’s expanded drill program is designed to complete the infill drilling on the Core Property with the object of upgrading the mineral resource classification category for select areas from the inferred category to the measured and indicated category. The company plans to publish a resource estimate update for the Core Property in Q2, 2021, in support of reporting ore reserve and completion of a definitive feasibility study in mid-2021. Dual objectives Piedmont president and chief executive officer Keith Phillips said: “We are excited to be aggressively expanding our drill program with five drill rigs soon to be in the field. “Our dual objectives are to upgrade the current inferred resources within the Core Property to support our upcoming definitive feasibility studies, while also growing the overall scale of our mineral resource tonnage. “The Carolina tin-spodumene belt is one of the world’s most prolific lithium belts and we are hopeful that we will ultimately delineate North America’s largest spodumene resource, ideally located in North Carolina to power North America’s clean energy storage and EV revolution.” Expanded drill program The expanded drill program will also continue to explore the numerous spodumene pegmatites, which have been discovered on the company’s properties over the past several months and assays are pending for several of these new discoveries. The company also plans an update to the mineral resource estimate of the Central Property in early 2021, based on the result of exploration, drilling on the property completed in September 2020. Piedmont expects to complete the expanded drill program in late spring 2021 but acknowledges that the schedule may be impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bridge collapses live on news in North Carolina amid heavy rain



Bridge collapses live on news in North Carolina amid heavy rain Credit: nypost Duration: 00:45 Published 3 days ago Seven dead in North Carolina floods



[NFA] At least seven people died in North Carolina on Thursday as flash floods swept through parts of the state, authorities said, adding at least two people were missing. Emma Jehle reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:51 Published 3 days ago North Carolina deals with Eta



North Carolina is feeling the effects of Hurricane Eta after it came through Florida. The Carolina's is seeing a surge in Flooding. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:47 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Piedmont Lithium launches spodumene concentrator pilot test program for flagship US project Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) (NASDAQ:PLL) will partner with SGS Canada Inc to complete a pilot-scale spodumene concentrator test-work program using a bulk...

Proactive Investors 6 days ago





