Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scott Morrison says Australia 'shares an ambition for net zero emissions', but won't commit to a target date

SBS Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is talking up Australia's low emissions industries ahead of a meeting in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

PM hopeful Queensland will restart campaign to host the 2032 Summer Games

 Scott Morrison also said Australia shared Japan's ambition of achieving net-zero emissions but he was focused on "how we get there and how that can be achieved"...
The Age

Scott Morrison attacks New Zealand's climate change policy

Scott Morrison attacks New Zealand's climate change policy Scott Morrison has attacked New Zealand's climate change policy in response to questions about Australia setting a net-zero emissions target.Australia's prime...
New Zealand Herald

Australia, US centuries apart on net zero emissions goals

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed climate change with United States President-elect Joe Biden, but a net zero emissions deadline did not feature.
The Age