Demand for air purifiers shoots up Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Demand for air purifiers is on fire in Delhi-NCR area and also in other top cities such as Bangalore and Mumbai as air quality deteriorates with the onset of winter. With cases of smog and pollution worsening across the impacted areas and spreading further, the sale of air purifiers has been going up, with instances of multiple devices across many homes. 👓 View full article

