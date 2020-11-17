Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Plans for 1.5M square feet of industrial development in west Charlotte approved by council

bizjournals Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
A local developer's plans for a massive industrial project northwest of Charlotte Douglas International Airport were approved by Charlotte City Council on Monday night, despite vehement opposition from local residents.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like