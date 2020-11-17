PGA Tour's BMW Championship coming to Wilmington Country Club in 2022

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The PGA Tour's BMW Championship will be played at the Wilmington Country Club in 2022, returning to the Philadelphia region for the second time in five years. The event is scheduled for late August, although an exact date has not been set. The tournament will be played on the club's Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed South Course. Officials estimate the tournament will generate a $30 million economic impact for the Philadelphia area. The 2019 event drew more than 130,000 spectators to the Medinah…