The Farmer's Dog sends your dog fresh food weekly — I recommend it for its customized meal plans and high-quality ingredients

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 November 2020
The Farmer's Dog is a fresh dog food delivery service customized to your dog's needs. While it's pricey, the health benefits are worth the cost.
News video: Dog Repeatedly Tries to Grab Chihuahua Dressed As Taco For Halloween

Dog Repeatedly Tries to Grab Chihuahua Dressed As Taco For Halloween 00:47

 Lola, the chihuahua, was dressed as a taco for Halloween. However, Charlie, the dog, didn’t like it. He kept trying to grab the costume with his mouth. The dog also carried the chihuahua and put her in his bed as if she was a real taco.

