You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources American Airlines Cuts Holiday Flight Schedule in Half for 2020



More tests, fewer flights: Here's how American Airlines is planning for holiday travel this year. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:55 Published 2 weeks ago United to Launch Free COVID-19 Testing Program on Flights From Newark to London



The pilot program will run from Nov. 16 to Dec. 11. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:46 Published 3 weeks ago United Airlines offers free COVID-19 testing



United airlines is going to offer free coronavirus tests to passengers ahead of their flights. The airline hopes the move will help get more people traveling again. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago