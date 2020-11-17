Vistaprint replaces GE on Celtics jerseys Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The logo for Waltham-based marketing and custom printing firm Vistaprint will begin appearing on Boston Celtics jerseys next season, as part of the company’s new marketing deal with the NBA team. For the past three seasons, Celtics players sported General Electric Co.’s famed cursive lettering, the first time a sponsored logo has appeared on the team’s jerseys. GE (NYSE: GE) struck the marketing deal in 2017, shortly after it moved its headquarters to Boston from Connecticut. Then-CEO Jeff… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

