MMJ Group Holdings investee Harvest One gains US patent for proprietary Gellpell™ technology

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJJF) investee Harvest One (CVE:HVT) (OTCMKTS:HRVOF) has been granted a US patent for its proprietary Gellpell™ technology through the US Patent and Trademark Office. Through HVT’s wholly-owned subsidiary SantiPharm Ltd, the company has received a patent for the technology in key markets including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and countries of the European Union. CBD capsules Santipharm produces CBD capsules powered by proprietary Gellpell™ technology, which take a different approach to other products on the market. Gelpell™ capsules embed the full spectrum hemp extract CBD in seamless gelatine microspheres. These tiny beads have been clinically proven to increase the bioavailability of CBD, maximising the delivery of CBD to the body. Manufactured in Switzerland and GMP certified, every Gelpell™ capsule delivers a consistent dose of cannabinoids. The patent covers compositions including oral solid dosage forms and also covers therapeutic applications for the treatment of various disorders and conditions. "Important milestone" Harvest One president and interim CEO Gord Davey said: “Receipt of this patent represents an important milestone for Satipharm, completing the patenting process for key jurisdictions,” “This patent, combined with our published Phase I and II clinical trials, further emphasizes the strength of the Satipharm brand as we pursue commercial partners for various pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and recreational applications. “The issuance of this patent comes at an important time following the recent US election and the anticipated federal legalization of cannabinoids in the US.” Predictable therapeutic treatment There is a need for effective oral delivery of cannabinoids for the development of stable and predictable therapeutic treatments. The patented compositions feature the high bioavailability of the Gelpell™ technology, as well as prolonged stability at room temperature, two critical factors in achieving predictable treatments. Satipharm products are on sale in major pharmacy chains and retailers throughout the UK and Ireland, including Boots, Lloyds and Holland & Barret.