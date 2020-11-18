Government caps LVB withdrawals at Rs 25,000 Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In a joint operation, the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday announced a plan to merge Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBS Bank India, minutes after the government imposed a moratorium on the beleaguered lender, limiting cash withdrawals to Rs 25,000 for a month. 👓 View full article

