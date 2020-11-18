Government caps LVB withdrawals at Rs 25,000
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
In a joint operation, the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday announced a plan to merge Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBS Bank India, minutes after the government imposed a moratorium on the beleaguered lender, limiting cash withdrawals to Rs 25,000 for a month.
