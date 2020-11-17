Global  
 

New petrol and diesel cars banned from sale after 2030 under PM's green plan

Sky News Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
New petrol and diesel cars banned from sale after 2030 under PM's green planNew petrol and diesel cars will be banned from sale after 2030, the government has announced.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans brought forward to 2030

Ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans brought forward to 2030 01:55

 Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be phased out by 2030, BorisJohnson has confirmed as he set out his 10-point plan for a “green industrialrevolution”. The move brings the ban on new conventional cars and vans forwardby a decade, from a planned date of 2040, though the sale of...

