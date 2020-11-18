Rudy Giuliani is reportedly asking for $20,000 per day in legal fees as he presides over Trump's election lawsuits that have mostly failed in the courts

Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory for the first time this weekend by tweeting “he won”.
He made it clear he will continue to mount a legal challenge and try to overturn the election result.
Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani quickly defended the president, denying...
A federal court held a hearing Tuesday afternoon on the Trump campaign's claim that mail-in ballots should not be counted in Allegheny County and several other counties in the state; KDKA's Jon Delano..
