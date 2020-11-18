Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly asking for $20,000 per day in legal fees as he presides over Trump's election lawsuits that have mostly failed in the courts

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
"I never asked for $20,000," Giuliani said and added that Trump offered to have him be paid after the cases were closed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won'

Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won' 01:35

 Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory for the first time this weekend by tweeting “he won”. He made it clear he will continue to mount a legal challenge and try to overturn the election result. Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani quickly defended the president, denying...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani Appears In Pa. Court As Trump's Attorney Argues Mail-In Votes Should Be Disqualified [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Appears In Pa. Court As Trump's Attorney Argues Mail-In Votes Should Be Disqualified

A federal court held a hearing Tuesday afternoon on the Trump campaign's claim that mail-in ballots should not be counted in Allegheny County and several other counties in the state; KDKA's Jon Delano..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:15Published
Trump Campaign See Election Lawsuits Fizzle [Video]

Trump Campaign See Election Lawsuits Fizzle

President Trump’s legal pathway challenging president-elect, Joe Biden’s victory is beginning to fizzle. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published
Georgia Secretary Of State Says He's Being Pressured To Throw Out Legal Ballots [Video]

Georgia Secretary Of State Says He's Being Pressured To Throw Out Legal Ballots

This came on the same day President-elect Biden took aim at President Trump for not agreeing to a smooth transition of power. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published

Related news from verified sources

New York Times: Rudy Giuliani put in charge of Trump's election lawsuits after series of losses

 President Donald Trump has placed his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in charge of his campaign's legal challenges contesting the outcome...
Upworthy

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly taking charge in Trump's election legal battles — and Twitter is having a field day with it

 "Rudy will soon be appealing all of these adverse rulings to the Supreme Courtyard by Marriott," one person tweeted.
Business Insider