The LAPD banned officers from using commercial facial recognition technology after being confronted about its use of Clearview AI, a controversial software that harvested images from social media

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Both the LAPD and Clearview have previously misrepresented how law enforcement officers use facial recognition software, BuzzFeed News reported.
