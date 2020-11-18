The LAPD banned officers from using commercial facial recognition technology after being confronted about its use of Clearview AI, a controversial software that harvested images from social media
Both the LAPD and Clearview have previously misrepresented how law enforcement officers use facial recognition software, BuzzFeed News reported.
