NUMSA court application could put Comair rescue at stake, claims Solidarity Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Whether Comair's kulula.com and British Airways brands will be able to start operating again as from 1 December, might be impacted by an urgent Labour Court application. 👓 View full article

