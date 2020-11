You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What to Know if Your Employer Wants You to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine



What to Know if Your Employer Wants You to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine. As both Moderna and Pfizer inch closer to developing a coronavirus vaccine deemed suitable for public use. you may be wondering.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:24 Published 2 days ago Trump appears to acknowledge Biden could succeed him



President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expects an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine "extremely soon," The remarks came after Trump received an update on 'Operation Warp Speed,' an.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29 Published 5 days ago Airports and airlines hopeful a COVID-19 vaccine will bring back travelers soon



Pharmaceutical company Pfizer's announcement of a 90 percent effective COVID-19 vaccine has many feeling optimistic, especially the air travel industry. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:36 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon Pfizer says that more interim results from its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study suggest the shots are 95% effective and that the vaccine protects older people...

SeattlePI.com 16 minutes ago