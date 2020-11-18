Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

20 fun Advent calendars for kids of all ages

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Kids' advent calendars are a fun way to get into the holiday spirit. Here are 20 advent calendars for kids of all ages and interests, including toys, crafts, and books.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Making science fun for kids with virtual classes [Video]

Making science fun for kids with virtual classes

Despite the pandemic, Mad Science Los Angeles has continued to find ways to provide fun, educational activities for kids."Our mission is to bring fun, educational science to children. Our main age..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:23Published
Kids Enjoy Riding DIY Toy Car That Looks Like Mini Rocket [Video]

Kids Enjoy Riding DIY Toy Car That Looks Like Mini Rocket

These kids were enjoying riding a toy car that their dad built for them during Coronavirus lockdown. The DIY car looked like a mini rocket straight out of a cartoon show. The kids looked happy and..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:13Published
Using a Boat to Make the Most of Snow Days [Video]

Using a Boat to Make the Most of Snow Days

Occurred on October 26, 2020 / Canon City, Colorado, USAInfo from Licensor: "This video is of a group of cousins ages 8-16, (all next door neighbors) who live on farm land. The first winter storm in..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:38Published