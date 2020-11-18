Guess joins Levi's in 'certifying' vintage denim for resale

Global  
 

Guess? Inc. has joined Levi’s in “certifying” vintage clothing from its past for resale on its website. The Certified Vintage Program collection features Guess women’s and men’s apparel originally available from 1981 to 1999, Fashion Network reported. For example, 1980's stonewashed women's jeans were offered on the site for $148, and crewnecks from the 1980s and ‘90s for $108. Guess said its “legacy” acid and stonewash finishes will be part of the collection, along with a variety…
