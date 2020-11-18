Global  
 

Marie-Louise Huth Named as Associate General Counsel for Legal Policy

SEC Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has named Marie-Louise (Malou) Huth as an Associate General Counsel for Legal Policy in the Office of the General Counsel (OGC). As an Associate General Counsel, Ms. Huth will provide legal…
