Marie-Louise Huth Named as Associate General Counsel for Legal Policy Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has named Marie-Louise (Malou) Huth as an Associate General Counsel for Legal Policy in the Office of the General Counsel (OGC). As an Associate General Counsel, Ms. Huth will provide legal…

