George Soros doesn’t like Palantir and can’t wait to sell his stake

When it comes to Palantir Technologies Inc., George Soros has a bad case of buyer's remorse. The billionaire investor and frequent target of conservative critics said on Tuesday that he wants to sell his stake in the data analytics company as quickly as possible. Soros Fund Management owns about 18.5 million shares of Palantir, which moved its headquarters to Denver from Palo Alto a few months ago just before going public. Soros' stake is about 1% of the company's voting shares. But the firm… 👓 View full article

