Charlotte's Innovation Alley comes to life through community collaboration Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

The opening of a new dedicated programming space in west Charlotte is a collaborative effort that was built to fit the missions of three local nonprofits. Innovation Alley officially opened its doors on Nov. 12. It's a 3,000-square-foot programming space that is shared by Digi-Bridge, She Built This City and Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte. The Lowe's Foundation has agreed to fund the space for three years and has contributed $300,000 to the initiative. Innovation Alley is housed at Hygge… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

