Delta will continue blocking middle seats into spring 2021
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Delta is once again extending its policy to block middle seats amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Delta Air Lines Inc. announced Nov. 18 it will continue blocking middle seats on all flights through March 30, 2021. That date carries the policy through the one-year anniversary of pandemic's onset in the United States. Delta began blocking middle seats on April 13, 2020, in an attempt to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 on the Atlanta-based carrier's flights. The policy is one component of…