Royal Mail posts operating loss but pins hopes on a rise in parcel deliveries during pandemic
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Royal Mail has revealed a £20m group operating loss in the first half of 2020, while insisting that a rise in parcel deliveries during the pandemic will improve its outlook.
