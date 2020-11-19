Global  
 

Royal Mail posts operating loss but pins hopes on a rise in parcel deliveries during pandemic

Sky News Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Royal Mail posts operating loss but pins hopes on a rise in parcel deliveries during pandemicRoyal Mail has revealed a £20m group operating loss in the first half of 2020, while insisting that a rise in parcel deliveries during the pandemic will improve its outlook.
