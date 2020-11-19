SpiceJet shares rally nearly 14% after US FAA move
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Shares of SpiceJet jumped nearly 14 per cent during morning trade on Thursday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the US approved return of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to commercial service.
